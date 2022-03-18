Look inside light and airy contemporary home with views over the river at Lewes

The property, in Timberyard Lane, works as one property or can be used as a family home with an annexe and the addition of a home office/gym.

With five bedrooms, the home also has an open plan sitting/dining room with vaulted ceilings and floor to ceiling windows, an extensively fitted kitchen with contemporary units and marble work surfaces, and a sunny, decked roof terrace.

There are also views over the River Ouse and the nearby nature reserve, plus a double garage and parking.

There is no onward chain.

On the market for £1,400,000, the property is being sold by agent Move Revolution via Zoopla.

Visit the website at Zoopla - www.zoopla.co.uk for more information.

1. This recently built contemporary home in Timberyard Lane, Lewes, is on the market for £1,400,000 SUS-220318-091934001 Photo Sales

