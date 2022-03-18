This recently built contemporary home in Timberyard Lane, Lewes, is on the market for £1,400,000 SUS-220318-091944001

Look inside light and airy contemporary home with views over the river at Lewes

This recently constructed contemporary home has light and airy accommodation and is handily located in central Lewes.

By Julia Northcott
Friday, 18th March 2022, 10:04 am

The property, in Timberyard Lane, works as one property or can be used as a family home with an annexe and the addition of a home office/gym.

With five bedrooms, the home also has an open plan sitting/dining room with vaulted ceilings and floor to ceiling windows, an extensively fitted kitchen with contemporary units and marble work surfaces, and a sunny, decked roof terrace.

There are also views over the River Ouse and the nearby nature reserve, plus a double garage and parking.

There is no onward chain.

On the market for £1,400,000, the property is being sold by agent Move Revolution via Zoopla.

Visit the website at Zoopla - www.zoopla.co.uk for more information.

