Look inside this big Edwardian house with views over golf course

Inside, there are five reception rooms and five bedrooms, all with a wealth of period charm and character.

The 20ft kitchen/breakfast room has stairs leading down to the cellar.

There is also a study, utility/boot room, and two bathrooms.

Outside, there is a double garage with access to a workshop at the rear.

On the market for £1,600,000, the house is being sold by agents Rowland Gorringe via Zoopla.

For more information, visit the Zoopla website here

