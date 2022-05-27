This lovely Edwardian house in Chyngton Road, Seaford, is on the market for £1,600,000

Look inside this big Edwardian house with views over golf course

This fine Edwardian home in Chyngton Road, Seaford, sits right opposite Seaford Golf Course – and there are great views from the infinity style garden all the way up to Seaford Head.

By Julia Northcott
Friday, 27th May 2022, 12:23 pm
Updated Friday, 27th May 2022, 12:39 pm

Inside, there are five reception rooms and five bedrooms, all with a wealth of period charm and character.

The 20ft kitchen/breakfast room has stairs leading down to the cellar.

There is also a study, utility/boot room, and two bathrooms.

Outside, there is a double garage with access to a workshop at the rear.

On the market for £1,600,000, the house is being sold by agents Rowland Gorringe via Zoopla.

1. Chyngton Road, Seaford

2. Chyngton Road, Seaford

3. Chyngton Road, Seaford

4. Chyngton Road, Seaford

