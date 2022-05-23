This Victorian townhouse is in St Anne's Crescent, one of the most sought after locations in Lewes

See inside this imposing townhouse in Lewes - it's light, modern and airy

St Anne’s Crescent is one of the most sought after locations in Lewes, and this five bedroom Victorian townhouse offers light and airy living space inside.

Fully renovated with a new boiler, heating system and wiring in 2017, the light and modern accommodation is arranged over four floors.

The house, which boasts the classic high ceilings and style of its era, would suit a variety of uses such as a vibrant family home, multi generational living, or for those who wish to work from home in comfort.

One of the main features of the property is the adaption/enlargement of the kitchen width by taking down the hallway wall that coincided with a complete rebuild of the rear extension with Crittall style glass wall and exterior finished in cedar.

And outside, the garden decking and raised beds with modern design make for minimal upkeep.

The front garden, laid to gravel and lavender, has also been created with easy upkeep in mind.

On the market for £900,000, the property is being sold by agent Rowland Gorringe via Zoopla.

For more information, visit the Zoopla website here.

