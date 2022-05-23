See inside this imposing townhouse in Lewes - it's light, modern and airy

Fully renovated with a new boiler, heating system and wiring in 2017, the light and modern accommodation is arranged over four floors.

The house, which boasts the classic high ceilings and style of its era, would suit a variety of uses such as a vibrant family home, multi generational living, or for those who wish to work from home in comfort.

One of the main features of the property is the adaption/enlargement of the kitchen width by taking down the hallway wall that coincided with a complete rebuild of the rear extension with Crittall style glass wall and exterior finished in cedar.

And outside, the garden decking and raised beds with modern design make for minimal upkeep.

The front garden, laid to gravel and lavender, has also been created with easy upkeep in mind.

On the market for £900,000, the property is being sold by agent Rowland Gorringe via Zoopla.

For more information, visit the Zoopla website here.

More great homes from our lifestyle section:

1. St Anne's Crescent, Lewes The newly built, modern kitchen Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. St Anne's Crescent, Lewes Rear extension with Crittall style glass wall Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. St Anne's Crescent, Lewes Light and airy accommodation on all four floors Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. St Anne's Crescent, Lewes The new rear extension from the back Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales