Pictures: East Sussex village house listed for sale with a guide price of almost £2 million

A four-bedroom home in an East Sussex village has been listed for sale on Zoopla with a guide price of £1,895,000.

The property in The Close, Friston, was listed on Zoopla on Wednesday, May 10.

On the listing it says: “[This is] a very rare opportunity to possibly purchase a very unique, bespoke-built, high specification and elegant, recently-built modern property, which occupies an almost unrivalled elevated position on top of East Dean and on the edge of Friston, which also benefits from the most wonderous panoramic far-reaching views to Birling Gap and beyond of the sea.

"This highly desirable substantial sized four-double-bedroomed bespoke family residence has en-suite facilities to each room, as well as underfloor heating to the downstairs rooms, as well as to all the bathrooms and shower rooms upstairs.”

The property has been listed with Neville and Neville Estate Agents.

