Two young people, aged 19 and 22, died after a collision in West Sussex last night (Wednesday, May 10).

Sussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses after the incident on the A29 near Billingshurst, which also left two people fighting for their life.

“Emergency services were called to Stane Street at around 9.10pm to a report of a collision between a Skoda Fabia and Renault Clio,” a police spokesperson said.

"The driver of the Skoda – a 22-year-old man from Dorking – and the passenger of the Renault – a 19-year-old woman from Carshalton - both sadly suffered fatal injuries.

Sussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses after the fatal incident on the A29 near Billingshurst, which left two young adults dead and two others fighting for their life in hospital

“The sole passenger of the Skoda – a 23-year-old man from Dorking - and the driver of the Renault – a 19-year-old woman from Billingshurst - were both taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.”

Police said the victims’ next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Sergeant Ian Foxton said: “This is a tragic incident and I would like to express my sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those involved.

“An investigation is ongoing to establish exactly what happened and we are asking anyone who can help with our enquiries to come forward.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or events leading up to it, or has any relevant dashcam or CCTV footage, can contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Select

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said last night that crews were ‘currently responding to a road traffic collision’ on A29 Stane Street, near Slinfold Golf Club. The fire service reported the incident shortly after 10pm on Wednesday (May 10).

Its statement on social media added: “The road is expected to be closed for some time and we would ask people to avoid the area.”

The road reopened on Thursday morning.

