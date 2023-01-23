Pictures: Pevensey Bay house with ‘uninterrupted sea views’ listed for £900,000

An ‘imposing’ four-bedroom detached house on Pevensey Bay seafront has been listed on Zoopla for £900,000.

The property in Coast Road was listed on Zoopla on Friday, January 13.

On the Zoopla listing it says: “Masonbryant are delighted to offer for sale this imposing beachfront residence. The property offers uninterrupted sea views and views along the local coastline from the rear and open countryside from the front.

"The property offers accommodation including lounge, kitchen, utility room, conservatory, ground floor and first floor bathrooms and four bedrooms. To the rear this attractive house offers a good size tiered garden with farm and marshland views, a double garage and adjacent parking.

"To the front there is an attractive beachside garden commanding unrivalled sea and coastal views in the highly sought-after village of Pevensey Bay, we believe this is a must-see for anyone seeking a waterfront main residence or holiday home. Viewings are highly recommended to fully appreciate this substantial home and the uninterrupted views.”

