Pictures: Sussex village home with ‘stunning sea and beach views’ listed for sale

A four-bedroom detached house in a Sussex village, which boasts ‘stunning sea and beach views’, has been put up for sale.

Yopa East Sussex said the owner of the property in Coast Road, Pevensey Bay, is looking for offers in the region of £1,250,000.

A spokesperson from the company said: “Yopa East Sussex are delighted to offer for sale this very special and spacious New England-style detached house on the beach front at Pevensey Bay.

“The property benefits from a spacious driveway and front garden that leads straight onto the beach. The current owners sensitively remodelled the entire house several years ago, working with a local architect to extend and modernise the accommodation and take advantage of the coastal light and sea views, and create a sweeping open plan and accessible space with four bedrooms and four bathrooms.”

On the listing Yopa says the property has ‘stunning sea and beach views’.

