Plan to change Eastbourne town centre offices into a home is approved conditionally

A plan to convert a set of offices in Eastbourne town centre into a single home has been approved conditionally.

The proposal for the property in 25 Lushington Road, which was operating as offices for architectural services, was originally submitted back in March and the decision on the plan was confirmed on Friday, May 12.

Some of the conditions of the approval are that the conversion must be completed within three years and that secure and covered cycle parking should be provided within the site.

On the approval document it says: “Thereafter, the facilities shall be retained solely for the parking of cycles, in accordance with the approved plans for the lifetime of the development, unless otherwise agreed in writing by the Local Planning Authority."

The reason for the condition is to provide alternative travel options to using a car in according with current sustainable transport policies, the approval document states.

