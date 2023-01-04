Poshest places to live in the UK: Gallery of the Sussex villages featured in the list
Four Sussex villages have been named among the ‘poshest’ to live in in the UK, according to The Telegraph’s annual list.
According to Savills, 60 per cent of their estate agents across the country have reported a rise in demand for rental homes in the most desirable countryside locations during the pandemic. 57 per cent also said that the demand was coming from those unable to buy where they wanted to.
West Sussex had three villages that made the list with an average house price of £1,055,250 – Lurgashall, Lodsworth, and Lickfold.
East Sussex also made the list with Kingston-near-Lewes with an average house price of £792,339.
Frances Clacy, analyst at Savills. “People want villages that have a bit of everything, from schools to stunning countryside, with accessibility to cities and transport infrastructure. Less well trumpeted factors count too, such as the main road through the village should only lead to other villages."
Recent research by Savills, exclusive to The Telegraph, reveals the 54 most desirable villages in each ceremonial county, based on the combination of highest house prices, best lifestyle amenities, connectivity and chocolate-box appeal.