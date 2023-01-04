Four Sussex villages have been named among the ‘poshest’ to live in in the UK, according to The Telegraph’s annual list.

According to Savills, 60 per cent of their estate agents across the country have reported a rise in demand for rental homes in the most desirable countryside locations during the pandemic. 57 per cent also said that the demand was coming from those unable to buy where they wanted to.

West Sussex had three villages that made the list with an average house price of £1,055,250 – Lurgashall, Lodsworth, and Lickfold.

East Sussex also made the list with Kingston-near-Lewes with an average house price of £792,339.

Frances Clacy, analyst at Savills. “People want villages that have a bit of everything, from schools to stunning countryside, with accessibility to cities and transport infrastructure. Less well trumpeted factors count too, such as the main road through the village should only lead to other villages."

Recent research by Savills, exclusive to The Telegraph, reveals the 54 most desirable villages in each ceremonial county, based on the combination of highest house prices, best lifestyle amenities, connectivity and chocolate-box appeal.

1. Lodsworth The River Lod runs close to the east end of the village. Photo: Steve Robards Photo Sales

2. Lodsworth The parish is a long thin strip running north to south, from the slopes of Blackdown in the north to Gallows Hill on the border with Graffham south of the River Rother. Photo: Steve Robards Photo Sales

3. Lodsworth Henry I granted Lodsworth special status as a "liberty" village in the 12th century which gave the inhabitants special rights virtually amounting to exemption from the feudal system. Photo: Steve Robards Photo Sales

4. Lodsworth A number of famous residents have called Lodsworth home over the years including adventurer and writer Sir Ranulph Fiennes and Winne the Pooh illustrator E. H. Shepard who lived int he village in the 1950s. Photo: Steve Robards Photo Sales