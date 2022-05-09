Pretty Victorian terraced home with allotment views in heart of Lewes - see inside

With many period features synonymous with the Victorian period, the property is arranged over three floors and also has a terraced garden.

A half glazed front door with stained glass panel inserts leads into an open plan sitting Room/dining Room with a feature fireplace with tiled surround, under stairs storage cupboards, tiled floor.

The kitchen has a large velux window, half tiled walls, fitted units with under counter space for a washing machine, space for free standing gas cooker and fridge/freezer, tiled floor.

On the first floor is the principal bedroom with a feature fireplace, a family bathroom, and a door to the garden. A staircase leads up to the attic space/bedroom two.

The house, in Paddock Road, is on the market for £550,000. It is being sold by agent Rowaland Gorringe via Zoopla. Visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

