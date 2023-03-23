Edit Account-Sign Out
Properties for sale in Eastbourne: House with ‘exceptional character’ listed for £1 million

See inside this five-bed detached house in Eastbourne that has been listed for sale on Zoopla for £1 million.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 10:58 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 11:01 GMT

The property in Meads Road was listed on Zoopla on Wednesday, March 15.

On the Zoopla listing it reads: “A truly exceptional five-bedroom link-detached residence of impressive character forming part of The Wellsmead development created by Berkeley Homes some 20 years ago, enviably located in the heart of Meads village.

“The Warren provides wonderfully spacious and exceptionally bright accommodation of in excess of 2,500 sq.ft, principally arranged over two floors.”

The Warren is set within ‘manageable’ gardens that are arranged to the rear and side of the property and residents have use of the Wellsmead Place communal gardens, the listing says.

The listing adds that other benefits include a garage, gas central heating and sealed unit double glazing.

The ‘beautifully presented house of exceptional character’ has been listed with Leaper Stanbrook.

