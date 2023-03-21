Properties for sale in Eastbourne: Town centre block of flats listed for sale for more than £1 million

A block of flats in Eastbourne town centre has been listed for sale on Zoopla with the owner looking for offers of more than £1,350,000.

The property in Pevensey Road has eight ‘well-proportioned’ flats – with seven being two-bedroom flats and one being a single-bedroom flat.

On the Zoopla listing it reads: “Investors seeking a lucrative rental opportunity will find that this property offers a strong rental yield of 6.3 per cent, based on a purchase price of £1,350,000. The total combined monthly rent of £7,075 is equivalent to an annual rental income of £84,900, making it an attractive investment for those seeking a steady rental income.”

The property was converted into self-contained flats in 2006, according to the Zoopla listing.

The listing adds: "Pevensey Road is a highly desirable location in Eastbourne, offering a peaceful yet well-connected area to live.”

On the listing it says the property is only available for buyers who are not in a chain.

The property is being sold with help from National Residential.

