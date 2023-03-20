Edit Account-Sign Out
Parents of Hastings teenager who was found dead in Eastbourne park to host remembrance event one year on

The parents of a teenager who used to live in Hastings and whose body was found in a park in Eastbourne are planning to host an event one year on to remember their son.

By Jacob Panons
Published 20th Mar 2023, 16:08 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 16:10 GMT

Former Bexhill College student Jason Pulman, 15, was found in Hampden Park on April 19, 2022. A vigil was held for Jason in Hastings eight days later.

The event, which is on April 19, will start at 7pm in St Mary’s Church in Decoy Drive for a discussion about teenagers’ mental health. At 8pm the group will walk over to Hampden Park for Jason’s memorial where people can sign the parents’ memory book.

Jason’s mother Emily Pulman said: “It is going to be a bit bigger than expected. Our end goal is to connect all the support in the local area for teens with mental health issues.

Mark and Emily Pulman with Jason and sister Kelsey
“This event is to remember Jason and to say we are here and want to make a change.”

Mark, who had previously spoken about his son’s love of animals, added that the event was also to encourage people to help one another.

He said: “Don’t turn a blind eye to it [mental health]. We are all responsible for it.

“Asking someone if they are okay only takes two seconds but it could make a difference.”

Jason Pulman
Jason’s parents also spoke about how they wanted the event to change the way mental health is treated.

Mrs Pulman said: “Jason stood for change and it is important to us to carry on that for him.”

Mr Pulman added: “How many more people need to die before someone says that it’s not okay?”

Around 60-70 people have said they would come to the event on social media, according to the family.

Jason Pulman
Mr Pulman said: “This is only the start, it is not the end. It is the start of the next chapter. It is the start hopefully, and the start of change.

“We need action and it needs to be taken seriously.”

In regards to how the last year has been without Jason, Mrs Pulman said: “It has not really sunk in. It still doesn’t feel like he is gone. It feels like he is here. I have thrown myself into doing what he stood for and making change.”

Flowers and notes left for Jason Pulman in Hampden Park, Eastbourne
