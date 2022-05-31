This self-contained home at The Hoo, Willingdon, is on the market for £470,000

See inside home in its own wing of Grade I listed mansion near Eastbourne

This unusual and elegant home has its own wing in a Grade I listed mansion house nestling at the foot of the South Downs at Willingdon village.

By Julia Northcott
Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 9:10 am
Updated Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 10:51 am

The Hoo is a mansion in a glorious setting, nestling at the foot of the South Downs. The building was designed by Sir Edward Lutyens, and the fine communal gardens were thought to have been designed by Gertrude Jekyll.

The apartment is in the form of a self contained wing of the original house with southerly views across its own private terrace and garden, communal gardens and the Downs.

There is a 26ft x 17ft L shaped sitting/dining room, refurbished kitchen, two double bedrooms, a large attic space, private courtyard entrance and a refitted bathroom.

On the market for £470,000, the property is being sold by agent Rager and Roberts via Zoopla.

For more information, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

