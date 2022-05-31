See inside home in its own wing of Grade I listed mansion near Eastbourne

The Hoo is a mansion in a glorious setting, nestling at the foot of the South Downs. The building was designed by Sir Edward Lutyens, and the fine communal gardens were thought to have been designed by Gertrude Jekyll.

The apartment is in the form of a self contained wing of the original house with southerly views across its own private terrace and garden, communal gardens and the Downs.

There is a 26ft x 17ft L shaped sitting/dining room, refurbished kitchen, two double bedrooms, a large attic space, private courtyard entrance and a refitted bathroom.

On the market for £470,000, the property is being sold by agent Rager and Roberts via Zoopla.

