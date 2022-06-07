See inside light-filled Eastbourne flat 'full of personality and charm'
This comfortable two bedroom flat in Eastbourne is full of personality and charm, according to Freeman Foreman, the estate agent selling it.
By Julia Northcott
This two bedroom flat, in Blackwater Road, is on the market for £495,000
The estate agent on the property’s listing on Zoopla states that this home ‘offers incredibly comfortable accommodation’ that the kitchen is ‘beautiful’ and the bathroom is ‘easy on the eye’.
The sizeable living room has five sash windows, which flood the room with sunlight, and there is also a working fireplace. The room provides space for dining, socialising and working, and overlooks the south facing communal gardens.
The modern kitchen includes a breakfast bar and good worktops.
And both bedrooms are doubles, with good access to natural light.
The property, in Blackwater Road, is on the market for £495,000.