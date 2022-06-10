Set over three days, it features specialist growers, garden related goods, artisan designs, homeware products, fashion accessories and delicious country foods.

There are talks, demonstrations, activities for young and old, expert advice and a variety of music and entertainment.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The daily ‘Walk & Talk’ returns this year with herbalist Steve Taylor 'Choosing herbs for the garden and how to get the best out of them', while Ben Cross, from Crosslands Nursery, will also be back on Sunday to extol, in his usual energetic way, on the ‘British Cut Flower Industry’.

The Garden Show at Stansted Park takes place from June 10-12 (Photo by Habibur Rahman)

It’s not all about gardening, with ongoing and varied artisan demonstrations and the busy ‘Studio Shops’ showcasing talented designers willing to share their expertise: jewellery design, water colour painting, photography, weaving, felt making, forging, pottery along with delicious foods and wines to taste and so much more.

There is also plenty to engage children and the whole family, with entertainment and activities including Carousel Amusements, Chichester City Band, Crazee Hazee, Dawn's Vintage Do, Huxley Birds of Prey, Jazz Magic, South Downs Folk Singers and Twinkles Face Painting.

This year's show is suppoerting Chichester charity CancerWise, which offers support and information to cancer patients, their families and carers in the West Sussex and East Hampshire area.

CancerWise will be running a tombola at the show, with all the prizes kindly donated by the Garden Show exhibitors, as well as bringing the fun of the fete with guessing games and more.

Stansted House and St Paul's Chapel will be open daily from 1pm until 5pm (last entry 4pm). Entry to the chapel is free, while the special admission price for the house is £5 (accompanied children under 16 get free entry). Tickets can be purchased on the day at the front entrance to the house.

Event Mobility is providing electric scooters and manual wheelchairs for visitors to hire.

The Garden Show at Stansted Park is open from Friday to Sunday (June 10-12) from 10am-5pm (last entry 4pm) each day.