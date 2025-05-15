Video shows luxury beachside Sussex property which will be won in prize draw backed by Eddie Redmayne
A luxurious beachside property in the Arun district of West Sussex could be won as part of a new prize draw.
One lucky person is guaranteed to win the East Preston property, which is worth £4 million – along with £250,000 in cash – as part of a new prize draw raising funds for the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association.
Arun District Council said it is ‘delighted that Omaze has chosen this area’ for one of its competition prizes.
A spokesperson added: “Arun is a wonderful place to live, work and visit. The area is home to many different people who make up our exciting and vibrant communities.
"We would encourage anyone to visit and see what we have to offer. There’s something for all budgets!”
The partnership with Omaze is backed by actor and the MND Association Patron, Eddie Redmayne, who won an Academy Award for his portrayal of Professor Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything.
Draw entries for the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Sussex are available now at omaze.co.uk. The draw closes on Sunday, June 29 for online entries and Tuesday, July 1 for postal entries. Paid entries start from £10.
The video at the top of the page explains all.