Watch the moment retired cabbie wins £4m dream house in West Sussex
James Moughton, 71, has won the latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw and is now the proud owner of an amazing four-bedroom property in East Preston, with panoramic sea views and direct beach access.
This video shows the moment James found out he had won, as well as him visiting his new property for the first time. Click here to read more about James and his incredible win, and to see a gallery of pictures of the amazing house.
James, who spent 20 years driving a cab in Hull, has also been given £250,000 in cash to help him settle in.
He can decide whether to live in the house, rent it out for a supplementary income or sell it whenever he wishes to become a cash multi-millionaire.
James, who lives in a one-bedroom council flat in Hull, has two children, daughter Katie, 28, son Michael, 29, and granddaughter Harper, four and grandson, Kasper, three. Now he plans to bring the whole family together at his luxurious new home for ‘a big seaside celebration’.
