Work on the next phase of path construction from Rodmell to Ham Lane in Lewes is scheduled to restart next week, commencing May 22.

The construction of the route from Riverside Park in Newhaven to the entrance of the Newhaven and Seaford Sailing Club in Piddinghoe has been completed and is open to all users. The completion date of the next phase is estimated to be in October.

According to a statement on behalf of Lewes District Council: “It is great news for local people to see the progress that is now being made on Egret’s Way. The funding from the Community Infrastructure Levy has made a real difference to so many projects in communities across the district.

“Increased use of sustainable transport is fundamental to the council achieving carbon net zero by 2030. The opportunity Egret's Way brings for more walking and cycling between Lewes and Newhaven plays a key part in supporting that ambition.”

Progress update on the Egrets Way path

In addition, there is a newly constructed bridleway which runs from Iford to Swanborough Lakes where it meets the existing permissive path leading to the Egrets Way route at Spring Barn Farm in Lewes, with funding provided by Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park.

According to a statement from Egrets Way: “We have plans in hand to apply to Lewes District Council for further CIL funding to enable improvements to sections of Bridleway 13 which became impassable for many users during wet weather.

“Finally, we are planning to announce an event to celebrate the opening of the Riverside Park to Piddinghoe route later this year, so, all in all, a much more optimistic picture for 2023.”

The route from Newhaven to Piddinghoe was met with delays caused by bad weather, concerns about the access to the dismount section on top of the river bank near Piddinghoe Pond, the need to identify and secure an alternative route and the Covid-19 lockdown. In addition, work on the path from Rodmell to Lewes had to be halted due to ground failure on the route along which the construction vehicles had to pass.

The Egrets Way route map is currently being revised in order to reflect recent changes.