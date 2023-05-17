Sylvie Larribeau Wade, said: "One day I sat down with my mum and watched Saving Lives at Sea and ever since I’ve loved the RNLI - it’s an amazing charity. The crew are very kind to risk their lives to save people they don’t know.”

The RNLI’s annual Mayday appeal calls out to people across the nation to ‘Answer our Mayday call’. As the charity prepare for their busiest season donations save lives, powering the stations, craft and crews into the summer.

It was a beautiful day on Sunday in Seaford, East Sussex. An impressive turnout filled the promenade to walk the three miles from Martello Tower along the seafront to the Newhaven & Seaford Sailing Club and returning to the Martello Tower.

Eight-year-old Sylvie walked the Mayday Mile in Seaford to fundraise for the RNLI.

Newhaven volunteer crew also participating the Mayday Mile chatted to Sylvie along the way, who was walking with her Mum.

John Simcock, Volunteer Navigator and Trainee Coxswain, said: “Congratulations to Sylvie! It was a pleasure to meet her. Sylvie’s fundraising support makes a real difference to the lifeboat and our community - helping Newhaven RNLI save more lives at sea.”

Sylvie said that what she will remember most about her Mayday Mile was “meeting John and the crew and hearing about what they do. And meeting Andy the pie guy from Saving Lives at Sea!”The event’s total fundraising is currently £1462.56. Visit RNLI.org to donate or support Sylvie’s fundraiser on her just giving page: Clara Larribeau Wade is fundraising for RNLI.