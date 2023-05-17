Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
KSI Instagram post promoting JD Sports banned
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Vauxhall warns of “significant job losses” due to Brexit deal
Holly Willoughby ‘considered quitting This Morning’
Incredible video shows Lancaster bomber taking flight for Dambusters
Government extends £2 bus fare cap

Eight-year-old girl joins the Mayday Mile for the RNLI

Sylvie walked the three mile Mayday charity fundraising event along Seaford promenade last Sunday, May 14, raising £175.

By Izzi Vaughan
Published 17th May 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 11:31 BST

Sylvie Larribeau Wade, said: "One day I sat down with my mum and watched Saving Lives at Sea and ever since I’ve loved the RNLI - it’s an amazing charity. The crew are very kind to risk their lives to save people they don’t know.”

The RNLI’s annual Mayday appeal calls out to people across the nation to ‘Answer our Mayday call’. As the charity prepare for their busiest season donations save lives, powering the stations, craft and crews into the summer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was a beautiful day on Sunday in Seaford, East Sussex. An impressive turnout filled the promenade to walk the three miles from Martello Tower along the seafront to the Newhaven & Seaford Sailing Club and returning to the Martello Tower.

Most Popular
Eight-year-old Sylvie walked the Mayday Mile in Seaford to fundraise for the RNLI.Eight-year-old Sylvie walked the Mayday Mile in Seaford to fundraise for the RNLI.
Eight-year-old Sylvie walked the Mayday Mile in Seaford to fundraise for the RNLI.
Read More
In pictures: Seaford 10k is a seafront success

Newhaven volunteer crew also participating the Mayday Mile chatted to Sylvie along the way, who was walking with her Mum.

John Simcock, Volunteer Navigator and Trainee Coxswain, said: “Congratulations to Sylvie! It was a pleasure to meet her. Sylvie’s fundraising support makes a real difference to the lifeboat and our community - helping Newhaven RNLI save more lives at sea.”

Sylvie said that what she will remember most about her Mayday Mile was “meeting John and the crew and hearing about what they do. And meeting Andy the pie guy from Saving Lives at Sea!”The event’s total fundraising is currently £1462.56. Visit RNLI.org to donate or support Sylvie’s fundraiser on her just giving page: Clara Larribeau Wade is fundraising for RNLI.

READ THIS:

WATCH: A day in the life of a Newhaven watchkeeper

The coastral strip left with no coast defences from worsening erosion

Sewage was spilled in Newhaven's waterways for 500 hours throughout 2022

Related topics:NewhavenMayday Mile