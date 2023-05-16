Results of the 18th annual Seahaven Business Awards: A night of emotion and excitement

The 18th Seahaven Business Awards, held on Friday, May 12, celebrated the successes of local businesses from Seaford, Newhaven, and Peacehaven.

The event brought together over 100 VIPs, members, and guests at the Jerrom Hall, Peacehaven. This prestigious event showcased the remarkable achievements of companies and individuals who contribute to the local economy and community. Many of the successes were Seaford businesses but in the environmental stakes, the winners were all from Newhaven.

A spokesperson for the Seahaven Business Awards said: “The 18th Seahaven Business Awards was a night to remember, showcasing the incredible talent and dedication of local businesses and individuals. The event served as a reminder of the importance of supporting and nurturing the local economy while fostering a sense of community and pride in the Seahaven area. Congratulations to all the winners, and here’s to another successful year of business in the Seahaven region!

"The collaboration between Newhaven, Seaford and Peacehaven Chambers of Commerce demonstrates the importance of local businesses in creating better lives for everyone and the importance of contributing to the local economy.”

Seahaven Business Awards - Business of the Year. 1st – Inle Home. 2nd – Whittfit Training. 3rd – Seaford Town Market.

The most prestigious category, Business of the Year, sponsored by The Newhaven Enterprise Zone, recognised overall excellence in business performance, innovation, and community involvement. The winner was Inle Home from Seaford, with Whittfit Training and Seaford Town Market in second and third places.

The President’s Award for Creative Enterprise, sponsored by Mike Shorer Fine Jewellery, celebrated businesses that excelled in creativity and innovation. In first place was Julie’s Art of Noise, second Got Buns Huns, and joint third Magpie Art UK and James Cox Music.

The Best New Business category, sponsored by the Newhaven Enterprise Centre, recognized outstanding new companies that have made a significant difference locally. In first place was Pelham Barbers, second Whittfit Training and third Newleaf Camper Conversions from Newhaven.

Newhaven Chamber of Commerce Committee at the Seahaven Business Awards.

The Best Environmental Business category, sponsored by Fine Marketing, honoured companies that demonstrated a strong commitment to environmental sustainability. All three were Newhaven businesses - local charity Havens Food Cooperative won pride of place, closely followed by Take Good Care in second and Jeavons Toffee in third place.

The Best Eatery category, sponsored by Experience It Now Travel, celebrated establishments offering exceptional dining experiences. The winners were Newhaven’s West Quay Café in first place, The Viceroy in second and the Bengal Palace Restaurant in third.

The Business Person of the Year category, sponsored by Swindells Chartered Accountants, recognised exceptional individuals who made a significant impact on their businesses and the local community. The winner was the owner of Yemeni Coffee House Yahya Al-Hattabi, second was Levente Novaki from La Maison Mobile Catering and third Megan Turk of Got Buns Huns of Newhaven.

The Best Customer Service category, sponsored by The Sussex Sign Company, honoured businesses that excelled in providing exceptional customer experiences. The top spot was taken by Rachel Ayres of Seaford’s Secret Fairy’s Bookshop, second Kempton House Day Centre and in joint third, CTLA and CmdShiftR.

Seahaven Business Awards 2023 winners

In addition to celebrating the achievements of local businesses, the event has also raised money for the Hillcrest Community Centre through a silent auction and raffle.