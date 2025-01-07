£720,000 funding allocated to second phase project to link Chichester walkers and cyclists into National Park

The Arch on Centurion Way, in Chichester. Photo: Friends of Centurion Way

To kick off 2025, the South Downs National Park Authority is announcing a boost of around £2m for community projects across the National Park.

In Chichester, over £720,000 will go towards the second phase of Centurion Way, which is providing a new link for walkers and cyclists from Chichester into the heart of the National Park at Cocking and linking up with the South Downs Way.

This funding is amongst the 26 projects are taking a share of funding from the Community Infrastructure Levy, as well as a boost for 29 parish and town councils across Hampshire and Sussex.

A statement from South Downs reads: “Once completed the route will provide a fantastic way for walkers and cyclists to travel from Chichester right into the heart of the South Downs National Park, experiencing wonderful views along the way.

"The route will link with the 100-mile-long South Downs Way at Cocking, providing further opportunities for people to explore the National Park.

"The project is in tandem with the National Park’s goal of creating more opportunities for people to access nature, as well as encouraging sustainable transport as a positive step towards climate action.”

Once the work has been completed, The SDNPA will be responsible for the ongoing management and maintenance of the extended route. West Sussex County Council remain responsible for adjoining Public Rights of Way.