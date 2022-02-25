Birdham

BI/22/00333/DOM: Farne House, Court Barn Road. Proposed single storey extensions including linked wing to south west with alterations to fenestration (alternative scheme to partially implemented planning permission BI/18/01100/DOM).

Bosham

SI/21/03524/FUL: 12 Cow Lane, Sidlesham. To demolish existing glasshouses and replace with a new glasshouse. Alterations to access including repositioning 15m to the east. Photo: Google Maps.

BO/22/00211/PLD: Norwest, North Road. 2 no. rear facing (north west) dormer windows and front facing (south east) roof-lights.

BO/22/00219/DOM: September House, Taylors Lane. Single storey rear extension glass room.

BO/22/00344/DOM: Nursery Cottage, Main Road. Rear and side flat roof extensions.

Boxgrove

BX/22/00051/DOM: 6 Adelaide Cottages, A285 Redvins Road To Tinwood Lane, Halnaker. Replace 2 no. existing PVCu windows with 2 no. double glazed wooden sash windows, reinstatement of original brickwork/stone detailing above door and replacement of 1 no. PVCu front door with wooden replacement all on front elevation. Creation of 3m vehicle access in existing boundary wall and drop kerb.

Chichester

CC/21/03657/FUL: Solent Wholesale Carpet Company Limited, Barnfield Drive. Construction of a new extension to the existing building.

CC/22/00125/TPA: Land South Of King George Gardens. Width reduction of mid crown on southern sector by 2m back to boundary and width reduction on upper crown on southern sector back to boundary by 2m on 1 no. Monterey Cypress tree, subject to 98/00310/TPO.

CC/22/00109/DOM: White Cottage, 5 Fordwater Road. Garden annexe.

CC/22/00143/DOM: 13 St James Road. Replacement of 2 no. wooden single glazed sash windows with uPVC Heritage Rose double glazed sash windows to the front of the house.

CC/22/00276/DOM: 221 Whyke Road. Single storey side extension and first floor rear extension.

CC/22/00369/TCA: 17 Whyke Road. Notification of intention to re-pollard (back to previous wound point ) on 2 no. Lime trees.

CC/22/00367/PLD: 6 Truro Close. Enclose porch and convert existing attached garage to form habitable accommodation with associated roof works and alterations to fenestration.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/22/00107/LBC: Christmas Cottage, Main Road, Chidham. Removal of redundant chimney stack.

Donnington

D/22/00201/DOM: 71 Graydon Avenue. Proposed single and two-storey front, side and rear extensions, with associated internal alterations (revisions to approved 21/01181/DOM).

Duncton

SDNP/22/00665/APNB: Ridlington Farm, A285 Duncton Church Road To Duncton Common. Proposed extension to existing farm building to create farm workshop.

Earnley

E/22/00368/TCA: The Old Coach House, Bell Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Oak tree.

Easebourne

SDNP/22/00097/HOUS: Sarsgrove, Kings Drive. Erection of a detached wooden summerhouse to the eastern side elevation.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/22/00370/PREFH: 8 Admiralty Row, The Parade, East Wittering. Construction of a two storey side/rear extension.

Ebernoe

SDNP/22/00652/LIS: Wassel Mill, Streels Lane. Erection of pool house.

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/22/00645/TCA: Haymakers Field, Station Road, Elsted. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Acacia tree (quoted as T1).

Fernhurst

SDNP/22/00196/CND: 12 Homelands Copse. Demolition of shed and replace with outbuilding and retrospective consent for the erection of shed - (variation of condition 2 of planning permission SDNP/21/03942/HOUS to provide a decking area to the front and side of the outbuilding.).

Fishbourne

FB/22/00008/DOM: Gate House, 14 Salthill Road. Proposed side extension to previously approved detached garage to create home office with storage/games room over.

Fittleworth

SDNP/22/00945/TPO: Farn Hill, Sandy Lane. Reduce western sector by up to 2.5m on 1 no. Oak tree (marked on plan as T9/584) within Group G5, subject to FT/81/00500/TPO.

SDNP/22/00215/TCA: Cygnets, Lower Street. Notification of intention to reduce 1 no. lateral branch by 1.5m on north sector and 1 no. lateral branch by 1.5m on west sector on 1 no. Magnolia tree (T1), crown reduce by 1.5m on 1 no. Cherry tree (T2), crown lift by up to 2m (above ground level) on 1 no. Yew tree (T3), crown lift by up to 5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Common Ash tree (T4) and crown reduce by 2.5m on 1 no. Bay tree (T5).

SDNP/22/00439/TCA: Fulling Mill Cottage, School Lane. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 2.5m (all round) and remove 1 no. limb (dia. 200mm) on north sector at 50cm (above ground level) on 1 no. Mulberry tree (T1).

SDNP/22/00659/TCA: The Old Rectory, The Fleet. Notification of intention to crown lift by up to 6m (above ground level) on 1 no. Beech tree (T1) and 1 no. Oak tree (T2). Crown reduce by up to 6m on 13 no. Holly/Yew trees (group quoted as T3) located on southern and eastern boundaries.

Funtington

SDNP/21/06372/FUL: Birchwood, Lye Lane, East Ashling. Conversion of the stable for ancillary residential accommodation for disabled mother.

SDNP/22/00772/TCA: Richmond House, 1 Dukes Meadow. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Cherry tree (T3).

Harting

SDNP/22/00301/HOUS: The Glebe, The Street, South Harting. Widen existing gateway access.

SDNP/22/00302/LIS: The Glebe, The Street, South Harting. Widen existing gateway access.

SDNP/22/00696/TCA: 1 Mead Cottages, North Lane, South Harting. Notification of intention to fell 3 no. Cypress trees (T1-T3).

SDNP/22/00859/TCA: 2 Mead Cottages, North Lane, South Harting. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Cypress trees (T4) and 1 no. London Plane tree (T5).

Lavant

SDNP/22/00169/HOUS: 12 Northside, Mid Lavant. Rear extension with flat roof lantern and demolition of existing garage and shed and erection of 1 no. store outbuilding.

Lodsworth

SDNP/22/00789/TCA: The Hollist Arms, The Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Ash tree (1) and crown reduce by 20% and remove spur from western sector on 1 no. Acacia tree (2).

Midhurst

SDNP/22/00096/HOUS: 21 Guillards Oak. Conversion of 1 no. flat roofed garage into a pitched roof garage/storage space.

SDNP/22/00644/TPO: Parkview, Carron Lane. Re-pollard back to previous points (removing up to 3.5m off overall canopy) on 1 no. Lime tree (T1) subject to MI/92/00693/TPO.

Petworth

SDNP/22/00152/LIS: 5 Lombard Street. Installation of 1 no. toilet in basement.

SDNP/22/00685/TCA: Orchard House, Angel Street. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 30% (to create a hedge) on 1 no. Yew tree, 1 no. Holly tree, 1 no. Laurel tree and 1 no. Portuguese Laurel tree (quoted as G1).

SDNP/22/00736/CND: Osiers Farm, London Road. Change of use of existing golf club car park to lorry park (sui generis) - Variation of Conditions 2 and 3 of planning permission SDNP/16/04284/FUL - to allow for addition of temporary storage on site of up to 12 pieces of customer plant and machinery at any one time.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/22/00363/LBC: Little Flitchings, Rickmans Lane, Plaistow. Replacement roof tiles.

Selsey

SY/22/00244/DOM: Villa Maria, Chichester Road. Proposed rear extension together with internal alterations and all associated drainage works.

SY/22/00332/LBC: 75-77 East Street. Removal of internal wall and replacement floor within kitchen area.

Sidlesham

SI/22/00263/DOM: Weste Wyndes, Selsey Road. Construction of a single detached garage.

Southbourne

SB/22/00281/DOM: 292 Main Road. Single storey glass room located on the rear elevation.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/21/05501/HOUS: Bailey Cottage, 15 The Street, Stedham. Proposed demolition of existing single storey rear extension and detached garage to be replaced with new single storey rear extension with internal alterations. New windows to be installed.

SDNP/22/00484/HOUS: The Rectory, The Street, Stedham. Garage extension with new pitched roof.

West Lavington

SDNP/22/00279/LDP: Holly Hyrst, Church Road. Changes of use of existing attached garage to form a study with alterations to fenestration.

West Wittering

WW/22/00068/DOM: 28 Malthouse Cottages, Rookwood Road. Replacement of flat roof to pitched roof on an existing front extension.

Westbourne

WE/22/00287/DOM: Cupressus, Woodmancote Lane, Woodmancote. Single storey side extension.

---

• For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites.