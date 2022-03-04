HeartSmart walks take place across the Chichester district each week. Photo: Steve Robards.

These guided walks are taking place in the Chichester district this week

HeartSmart walks aim to show people routes, encourage them to keep their hearts healthy and help them meet other people to walk with.

By James Connaughton
Friday, 4th March 2022, 11:30 am

Arranged by trained volunteer leaders, the walks will continue if it is raining and will only be cancelled in extreme weather conditions. All walks are pre-bookable a week in advance at www.chichester.gov.uk/heartsmart. Take a look through this week’s planned walks below...

1. Boxgrove Village Hall to Halnaker Windmill

March 6, 10.30am – A two-hour, five-mile hilly climb to Halnaker Windmill and return. Meet: Boxgrove Village Hall, PO18 0ES.

2. Midhurst, Iping and Stedham Commons

March 7. 2pm – A 2-2.5-hour, 5.5-mile mostly flat walk through heathland, pine forest and commons with lovely outlooks and one steep narrow path. No dogs. Meet: Iping and Stedham Car Park.

3. Midhurst Jubilee Walk and South Pond

March 8, 11am – A 30-minute, one-mile walk at a gentle pace with a steady incline to the top of the jubilee path and a small bridge over the pond. Meet: The Grange Leisure Centre, GU29 9HD.

4. Pagham Harbour

March 9, 10.30am – A two-hour, four-mile flat walk to Sidlesham Quay and round the unspoilt harbour side and farmland to the north. Meet: Pagham Nature Reserve Visitor Centre (nearby postcode PO20 7NE).

