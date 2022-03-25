Cat rescued from Eastbourne with ‘horrific leg wounds’

Carers at Cats Protection’s Eastbourne Adoption Centre were called to assist when a 12-year-old cat with ‘horrific leg wounds’ was found in pain and distress and taken to Eastbourne Vets in Seaside Road, the charity confirmed.

Due to the severity of the injuries, vets decided that the best course of action would be to amputate the cat’s leg. The charity agreed to take the cat into their care and he was transferred to Fairfield House Vets in Uckfield who made him as comfortable as possible until his leg could be removed, a charity spokesperson said.

The cat, now called Pedro, could not be traced to an owner/address through his microchip. The charity also put up posters and shared an appeal on social media in the hope of finding Pedro’s owners but have had no luck.

Mandy Clarke, manager of the Eastbourne adoption centre, said, “We don’t know how Pedro came to be so far from his original home, or what he has been through, but we are doing all we can to give him the best chance of a happy and healthy life.

“Pedro has shown himself to be a little fighter with the sweetest nature, especially when you consider how severe his injury was. He is so affectionate it breaks your heart. Everyone falls under his spell. He has stolen our hearts with his gentle and affectionate personality.”

Bills for the amputation and aftercare have already cost more than £500. As Cats Protection does not receive government funding and relies on the donations of supporters to cover such treatment and care for cats in need, the Eastbourne charity has set up a JustGiving appeal to help pay Pedro’s vet bills.

Any donations exceeding the cost of Pedro’s treatment will be put to good use for other cats in care at Cats Protection’s Eastbourne Adoption Centre.

Only when fully recovered will Pedro be available for rehoming via the centre’s website.

Mandy said, “Pedro is making good progress and will have his stitches out soon. He has a long road ahead, but he is taking small steps every day to build up his muscles and help with his balance and mobility. We are hopeful that with good veterinary care and lots of love, he will be set up to lead a full and happy life.”