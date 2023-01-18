Sussex town named one of the best places to visit in the country in 2023

A town in Sussex has been named one of the best places to visit in the country this year.

Eastbourne was praised in an article from travel magazine Wanderlust titled ‘The best places to visit in England in 2023’ – which was published on January 13.

In the article Jessica Reid writes: “Those who love their art will know about the Turner Prize. The annual prestigious award is given to a British contemporary artist, and takes place at Tate Britain every other year, and venues around the country in alternate years.

"In 2023, the sleepy seaside town of Eastbourne will be be put under the creative limelight as its Towner Art Gallery is selected to host the Turner Prize. Why this venue? This year marks a century since Eastbourne Towner first opened, with celebratory exhibitions running throughout the year, including a retrospective dedicated to Barbara Hepworth during the summer.”

The other locations named in the Wanderlust article were Manchester, Liverpool, London, Leeds and the south west of England.

