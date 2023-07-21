NationalWorldTV
A23 vehicle fire: Partial road closure as firefighters work at scene in Mid Sussex

A car burst into flames on the A23 in Mid Sussex this evening (Friday, July 21).
By Sam Morton
Published 21st Jul 2023, 18:59 BST

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called at 5.25pm today to a ‘vehicular fire on the A23’ between Bolney and Warninglid.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised fire engines from Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath,” a fire service spokesperson said. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using the main pumps.

“The fire has been extinguished and crews remains on scene to assist.”

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called at 5.25pm today to a ‘vehicular fire on the A23’ between Bolney and Warninglid. (National World / stock image)West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called at 5.25pm today to a ‘vehicular fire on the A23’ between Bolney and Warninglid. (National World / stock image)
According to AA Travel reports, the road remained partially blocked as of 7pm. Slow traffic has been reported, northbound from Broxmead Lane to the B2115.

