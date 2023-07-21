West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called at 5.25pm today to a ‘vehicular fire on the A23’ between Bolney and Warninglid.
“Joint Fire Control mobilised fire engines from Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath,” a fire service spokesperson said. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using the main pumps.
“The fire has been extinguished and crews remains on scene to assist.”
According to AA Travel reports, the road remained partially blocked as of 7pm. Slow traffic has been reported, northbound from Broxmead Lane to the B2115.