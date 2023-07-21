Firefighters were joined by police officers at a house in Crawley this afternoon (Friday, July 21).

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called just after 2pm to a fire in a house in Balcombe Road.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised fire engines from Crawley, Horsham, and East Grinstead, along with two crews from Surrey Fire & Rescue Service to the scene,” a fire service spokesperson said.

"Upon arrival crews found a fire on the ground floor of the property and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using three hose reels.”

The fire service said officers from Sussex Police were in attendance, whilst an ambulance was also pictured at the scene.

As of 4.30pm, one fire crew remained on scene ‘to assist with fire investigations’.

Balcombe Road was closed to traffic whilst the incident was ongoing but has now reopened.

1 . BALCOMBE RD CRAWLEY 6 PUMP FIRE Firefighters and police offices responded to a fire in a house in Balcombe Road, Crawley Photo: Eddie Mitchell

