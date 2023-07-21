Sussex Police said two boys aged 16, and another boy aged 17, were arrested following ‘a report of a fight’ on Brighton Palace Pier at 7.15pm on Thursday (July 20).
“Two of them were detained by officers when they attended the pier but one of the boys jumped into the water,” a police spokesperson said.
"Shoreham and Brighton RNLI lifeboats, the Coastguard helicopter and Coastguard teams were launched to carry out a search. The boy then swam ashore and was arrested.”
Police said all three boys were arrested on suspicion of assault, affray and criminal damage and remain in custody, adding: “Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to report online quoting serial 1529 of 20/07.”
The police statement comes after an eye-witness told this newspaper that police officers, paramedics and the Coastguard were called to an incident at around 7.45pm.
HM Coastguard said it responded to reports of a person in water near Brighton Pier.
A Coastguard spokesperson added: “Shoreham and Newhaven Coastguard rescue teams, the inshore lifeboats from Shoreham and Brighton RNLI and the coastguard helicopter from Lee-on-the-Solent were sent to the scene. The person self-recovered.”