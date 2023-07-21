The Coastguard helicopter was called to assist with a search for a boy who ‘jumped into the water’ after being detained by police at Brighton Pier.

Sussex Police said two boys aged 16, and another boy aged 17, were arrested following ‘a report of a fight’ on Brighton Palace Pier at 7.15pm on Thursday (July 20).

“Two of them were detained by officers when they attended the pier but one of the boys jumped into the water,” a police spokesperson said.

"Shoreham and Brighton RNLI lifeboats, the Coastguard helicopter and Coastguard teams were launched to carry out a search. The boy then swam ashore and was arrested.”

Emergency service crews at Brighton Palace Pier. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Police said all three boys were arrested on suspicion of assault, affray and criminal damage and remain in custody, adding: “Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to report online quoting serial 1529 of 20/07.”

The police statement comes after an eye-witness told this newspaper that police officers, paramedics and the Coastguard were called to an incident at around 7.45pm.

HM Coastguard said it responded to reports of a person in water near Brighton Pier.

A Coastguard spokesperson added: “Shoreham and Newhaven Coastguard rescue teams, the inshore lifeboats from Shoreham and Brighton RNLI and the coastguard helicopter from Lee-on-the-Solent were sent to the scene. The person self-recovered.”