Brighton Pier incident: Boy 'jumped into the water' to escape police; Coastguard helicopter called-out

The Coastguard helicopter was called to assist with a search for a boy who ‘jumped into the water’ after being detained by police at Brighton Pier.
By Sam Morton
Published 21st Jul 2023, 18:30 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 18:37 BST

Sussex Police said two boys aged 16, and another boy aged 17, were arrested following ‘a report of a fight’ on Brighton Palace Pier at 7.15pm on Thursday (July 20).

“Two of them were detained by officers when they attended the pier but one of the boys jumped into the water,” a police spokesperson said.

"Shoreham and Brighton RNLI lifeboats, the Coastguard helicopter and Coastguard teams were launched to carry out a search. The boy then swam ashore and was arrested.”

Emergency service crews at Brighton Palace Pier. Photo: Eddie MitchellEmergency service crews at Brighton Palace Pier. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Emergency service crews at Brighton Palace Pier. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Police said all three boys were arrested on suspicion of assault, affray and criminal damage and remain in custody, adding: “Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to report online quoting serial 1529 of 20/07.”

The police statement comes after an eye-witness told this newspaper that police officers, paramedics and the Coastguard were called to an incident at around 7.45pm.

HM Coastguard said it responded to reports of a person in water near Brighton Pier.

A Coastguard spokesperson added: “Shoreham and Newhaven Coastguard rescue teams, the inshore lifeboats from Shoreham and Brighton RNLI and the coastguard helicopter from Lee-on-the-Solent were sent to the scene. The person self-recovered.”

