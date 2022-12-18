Two cars have been involved in a collision as heavy rain hits West Sussex this evening (Sunday, December 18).

A road closure is in place near Worthing – with A27 Arundel Road blocked westbound at the A280 (Angmering / Clapham junction).

Heavy traffic has been reported after the two-vehicle crash, with a detour in operation – via the exit and entry slip roads.

According to freelance photographer, Eddie Mitchell, who is at the scene – surface water is ‘causing some chaos’ on the A27.

A road closure is in place near Worthing – with A27 Arundel Road blocked westbound at the A280 (Angmering / Clapham junction). Photo: Eddie Mitchell

It comes after the Met Office issued a yellow warning for rain – which covers the whole of Sussex. The warning was due to come into force at 6pm today (Sunday) and runs until 6am on Tuesday (December 20).

Rain – ‘heavy and persistent at times’ – was expected to bring some travel disruption.

Here’s what to expect, according to the Met Office:

- Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures;

- There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads;

- Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services;

- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Periods of rain are expected to become persistent and at times heavy across parts of southern England and south Wales late Sunday, lasting through Monday, before clearing early Tuesday.

"For the area across southern England, 25-50 mm of rain will fall widely, but the highest rainfall totals are likely to be across the higher ground of Sussex and Dorset, where locally 50-80 mm of rain may fall.”

