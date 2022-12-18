Train services in Sussex are being affected after adverse weather conditions caused damage to a train track.

Southern Rail has reported that, following ‘severe weather causing damage to the railway’, urgent repairs to the track will be taking place on routes between Norwood Junction and Brighton.

These works will take place from this (Sunday) evening until tomorrow (Monday) morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We expect our late night and early morning services to be severely disrupted so please try to travel earlier in the day to ensure you reach your destination,” a Southern spokesperson said.

Southern Rail has reported that, following ‘severe weather causing damage to the railway’, urgent repairs to the track will be taking place on routes between Norwood Junction and Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some services will be subject to delays of up to 30 minutes, and ‘possible last minute alterations and cancellations’.

Have you read?: Ten key messages from Gatwick as Border Force staff prepare to strike for up to eight days

Advertisement Hide Ad

Urgent repairs to the track will take place between:

- Three Bridges and Brighton – Late night services will terminate at Three Bridges and not call at stations to Brighton. A replacement bus will run between Three Bridges and Brighton;

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Purley and Gatwick Airport via Redhill – services will pick up delays through this area;

- London Bridge and South Croydon – meaning some late night trains will terminate at Norwood Junction and not call at East Croydon or South Croydon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson added: “A reduced service will be in operation today (Sunday, December 18) between Three Bridges and Brighton, with Balcombe station being served by alternate services.

"Journey planners have been updated to reflect the above alterations. Please check your journey before you travel and keep an eye on station information screens for the most up to date information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Allow extra time to complete your journey today, we do expect some services to be delayed by up to 30 minutes.”