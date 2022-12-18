A 42-year-old man from Worthing has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an incident at a flat in Marine Parade about 10.40am on Saturday (December 17).
There was a huge emergency response to the incident, with police officers, firefighters and paramedics – supported by an air ambulance. Watch video footage and see more photos from the scene here.
Scenes of Crime Officers (SOCO) were pictured at the scene on Saturday afternoon.
“Despite the best efforts of paramedics who commenced CPR, a local woman in her 20s was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene,” Sussex Police spokesperson said on Sunday morning (December 18).
"A 42-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of murder pending the results of a post mortem. He remains in custody at this time.”
Detective Superintendent Alex Geldart thanked the public for their ‘patience and understanding’, whilst emergency services responded to the incident.
“A temporary road closure was required to secure the scene,” he said.
“I can confirm that both parties were known to each other and we are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident. This is a fast-moving investigation and our enquiries are ongoing.”
Have you read?: People's Postcode Lottery: How were winners of £16.9million prize selected in Sussex - and how much will they win each
Worthing man threatened with court action after putting rubbish bag in public litter bin - and he denies it was domestic waste