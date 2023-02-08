Edit Account-Sign Out
A27 collision: Photos show wrecked car on approach to Southwick tunnel

A car has been left badly damaged after a collision on the A27 this afternoon (Wednesday, February 8).

By Sam Morton
2 hours ago
Updated 8th Feb 2023, 5:36pm

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said it responded to a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Shoreham Bypass around 2.20pm. A spokesperson added: “No one required hospital treatment.”

The A27 was reportedly partially blocked, eastbound, from A270 Upper Shoreham Road to the A293. This caused delays at the Southwick / Holmbush turn-off and Portslade / West Hove turn-off.

Photos from the scene, taken around 2.30pm, appeared to show the aftermath of a two-car collision – with one of the vehicles left in a wreck.

