South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said it responded to a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Shoreham Bypass around 2.20pm. A spokesperson added: “No one required hospital treatment.”
The A27 was reportedly partially blocked, eastbound, from A270 Upper Shoreham Road to the A293. This caused delays at the Southwick / Holmbush turn-off and Portslade / West Hove turn-off.
Photos from the scene, taken around 2.30pm, appeared to show the aftermath of a two-car collision – with one of the vehicles left in a wreck.
