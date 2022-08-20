A27 reopens eight hours after serious collision near Arundel as multiple people taken to hospital
The A27 has reopened near Arundel in West Sussex this morning (Saturday, August 20).
It follows a serious collision at Hammerpot shortly before 7am.
There was a large emergency response to the incident, with a road closure in place for more than eight hours.
Most Popular
Police were diverting traffic via the A259 with heavy westbound traffic from A280 (Angmering / Clapham junction) to A284 (Crossbush Junction).
National Highways said, just after 3.20pm, that the incident has now cleared, and the A27 westbound between the A280 and the A284 near #Arundel is now open.
A spokesperson added: “Thanks for your patience if this closure affected your journey. There are no delays in the area.”
Have you read?: Serious A29 incident: Driver fighting for life in hospital after collision near Arundel