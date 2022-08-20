Edit Account-Sign Out

A27 reopens eight hours after serious collision near Arundel as multiple people taken to hospital

The A27 has reopened near Arundel in West Sussex this morning (Saturday, August 20).

By Sam Morton
Saturday, 20th August 2022, 9:42 am
Updated Saturday, 20th August 2022, 3:54 pm

It follows a serious collision at Hammerpot shortly before 7am.

There was a large emergency response to the incident, with a road closure in place for more than eight hours.

A27 collision: Five taken to hospital after serious incident near Arundel

Police were diverting traffic via the A259 with heavy westbound traffic from A280 (Angmering / Clapham junction) to A284 (Crossbush Junction).

National Highways said, just after 3.20pm, that the incident has now cleared, and the A27 westbound between the A280 and the A284 near #Arundel is now open.

A spokesperson added: “Thanks for your patience if this closure affected your journey. There are no delays in the area.”

There has been a large emergency response to an incident on the A27 near Arundel. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

