It follows a serious collision at Hammerpot shortly before 7am.

There was a large emergency response to the incident, with a road closure in place for more than eight hours.

Police were diverting traffic via the A259 with heavy westbound traffic from A280 (Angmering / Clapham junction) to A284 (Crossbush Junction).

National Highways said, just after 3.20pm, that the incident has now cleared, and the A27 westbound between the A280 and the A284 near #Arundel is now open.

A spokesperson added: “Thanks for your patience if this closure affected your journey. There are no delays in the area.”

There has been a large emergency response to an incident on the A27 near Arundel. Photo: Eddie Mitchell