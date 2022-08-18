Serious A29 incident: Driver fighting for life in hospital after collision near Arundel
A driver is fighting for his life in hospital after a collision in West Sussex, according to Sussex Police.
Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious two-vehicle collision, near Arundel, this morning (Thursday, August 18).
Officers attended the A29 Bury Hill, near the Whiteways Lodge Roundabout, around 11.10am, police said.
Police said the collision involved a Peugeot and a Range Rover.
A spokesperson added: “The driver of one of the vehicles involved has been taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth in a life-threatening condition.
"The other driver has been taken to St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester with minor injuries.”
Officers investigating the collision are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or who may have captured any relevant dash cam footage.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101 quoting Operation Wayfarer.
In the statement, released just after 6.30pm, police said the road remained closed – more than seven hours after the collision was reported.
Police said this is to ‘allow emergency services to respond’ and for the ‘vehicles involved to be recovered’.
Sussex Roads Police reported earlier this afternoon that a Heavy Goods Vehicle also broken down before the collision, and officers were awaiting recovery.
