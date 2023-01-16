A man suffered serious injuries after a collision in the A27 Southwick tunnel.

Emergency services responded to a single-vehicle collision on the eastbound carriageway of the A27, at the Southwick Tunnel, around 5.10pm on Sunday (January 15).

“One man was treated for serious injuries,” a Sussex Police statement read. “The road was closed to allow emergency services to respond to the scene and for recovery of the vehicle to take place. It has since reopened.”

Whilst the incident was ongoing, Sussex Roads Police thanked stranded motorists for their patience.

A spokesperson said: “If you're currently stuck in or on the approach to the Southwick Hill Tunnel on the A27, we're in the process of having the crashed vehicle recovered and will hopefully have you on your way soon. Thanks for your patience.”

