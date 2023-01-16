A shopping centre in Sussex is underwater amid multiple flood alerts across the county.

Crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service are at the Priory Meadow Shopping Centre in Hastings – where both sides are underwater.

"The shopping centre is closed and we ask that you avoid the area,” a spokesperson said. “We are also aware of a number of homes in the area that are affected. Please remain calm while efforts are being made. Contact us if you are concerned.”

Hastings Borough Council said the lower end of Alexandra Park, by Braybrooke Road, is closed ‘until further notice’, adding: “Several roads in and around Hastings town centre are also closed because of flooding.” Click here to read more and see more photos.

Both sides of Priory Meadow Shopping Centre are underwater. Photo: East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service

It comes after the Met Office issued warnings for flooding today (Monday, January 16).

Five flood warnings are in place in West Sussex; meaning flooding is expected in; Bersted on the Aldingbourne Rife; Fittleworth on the Western Rother; Havant Town Centre on the Lavant Stream; Pulborough on the River Arun and Westhampnett on the River Lavant.

In East Sussex, warnings are in place at Alfriston; Crowhurst and Hellingly and Horsebridge.

As many as 25 flood alerts are active across Sussex, as of 10am. Flooding is possible in Aldingbourne and Barnham Rifes; Black Ditch; Cranleigh Waters; Finchdean, Dean Lane End and Rowlands Castle; Patcham; West Dean, Singleton, Charlton, East Dean and Chilgrove; Lower Arun; River Lavant; River Mole and its tributaries from Kinnersley Manor to South Hersham; River Uck; Upper Ouse; Upper River Ems Valley; Upper River Medway; Upper River Wey and Western Rother.

Alexandra Park is flooded. Photo: Sarah Stewart

Also included is: Combe Haven; Cuckmere River; Patcham; Langney Haven; River Rother and its tributaries from Turks Bridge to the Royal Military Canal; Rivers Tillingham and Brede; River Uck; Upper Ouse; Upper River Medway and Upper River Stour.