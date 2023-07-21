NationalWorldTV
'Abandoned' A24 roadworks anger Worthing motorists

Roadworks which were said to be causing travel chaos on the A24 have finally been cleared.
By Sam Morton
Published 21st Jul 2023, 18:01 BST

Emergency works by Southern Water on A24 Offington / Findon Valley had been ongoing for more than a week but one angry motorist said there had 'not been a soul on site' for the last three days.

Temporary traffic lights and a large cordon, blocking off a wide section of the road, caused significant delays for motorists.

Freelance photographer Eddie Mitchell wrote on Twitter: “Southern Water doing as much as possible to wind up the locals, this abandoned (last three days) job just waiting for the lights and barriers to be removed.”

Emergency works by Southern Water on A24 Offington / Findon Valley had been ongoing for more than a week, with temporary traffic lights and a large cordon, blocking off a wide section of the road, caused significant delays for motorists. Photo: Eddie MitchellEmergency works by Southern Water on A24 Offington / Findon Valley had been ongoing for more than a week, with temporary traffic lights and a large cordon, blocking off a wide section of the road, caused significant delays for motorists. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Emergency works by Southern Water on A24 Offington / Findon Valley had been ongoing for more than a week, with temporary traffic lights and a large cordon, blocking off a wide section of the road, caused significant delays for motorists. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Southern Water has since issued a statement to this newspaper.

"This was a repair to a leaking water mains pipe,” a spokesperson for the water company said.

"Unfortunately, the works resulted in the need for more resurfacing and structural repairs to the roadway than was expected.

“This has now been completed and we are just waiting for the tarmac to be completed.”

Emergency works by Southern Water on A24 Offington / Findon Valley had been ongoing for more than a week, with temporary traffic lights and a large cordon, blocking off a wide section of the road, caused significant delays for motorists. Photo: Eddie MitchellEmergency works by Southern Water on A24 Offington / Findon Valley had been ongoing for more than a week, with temporary traffic lights and a large cordon, blocking off a wide section of the road, caused significant delays for motorists. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Emergency works by Southern Water on A24 Offington / Findon Valley had been ongoing for more than a week, with temporary traffic lights and a large cordon, blocking off a wide section of the road, caused significant delays for motorists. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photos taken at 4.30pm showed the lights and cordon had been removed and traffic was flowing as normal.

