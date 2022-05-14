Agricultural breaks out in Henfield - Here's the latest

A fire broke out in agriculture land in Henfield in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, May 14).

By Sam Morton
Saturday, 14th May 2022, 10:47 am
Updated Saturday, 14th May 2022, 10:51 am

According to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, crews were first called to Holmbush Lane just 1.10am and were still in attendance as of 10.20am.

A spokesperson said: "There may be smoke in the area, we are advising that residents nearby keep their windows and doors closed."

The fire service said a crew from Worthing station were still at the scene for a 'watching brief', whilst 'pockets of fire are still present'.

