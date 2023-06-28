Air ambulance called to Eastbourne beach
An air ambulance has been pictured landing on Eastbourne seafront.
The helicopter landed on the western end of the beach at around 12.15pm today (Wednesday, June 28), according to a resident.
The resident said South East Coast Ambulance Service and Sussex Police have also attended the incident.
The ambulance service, police and Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex have been contacted for more information.
READ THIS:
Dogs for adoption in Sussex: These adorable dogs and puppies at the RSPCA are looking for loving homes - including Poodles, Spaniels, Terriers and Beagles
Page 1 of 2