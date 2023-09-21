Baby2Baby and Beyond gala night raises thousands for local families

Oh what a night!! Saturday September 16th saw Buxted Park Hotel sparkle and shine as the venue for Crowborough-based charity, Baby2Baby and Beyond’s fundraising gala.

Sponsors, supporters and friends of the charity came together to mark the vital work of the organisation and raise much needed funds to ensure its legacy can continue. The total raised on the night surpassed all expectations, with the final sum standing at over £16,000!

Founder of the charity, Hannah Powell, said: “We are beyond delighted with this event, not just because of the huge impact these funds will make on the charity, but because the evening itself was a memorable milestone for the charity and a real collaborative effort involving sponsors, donators and all those who supported the occasion. I’m so grateful and look forward to welcoming sponsors and supporters back at next year’s event.”

Guests were welcomed to the stunning venue with a glass of fizz and some delicious canapes whilst the smooth sounds of the voice of singer, Ben Hills, set the tone for the evening. A sumptuous three course meal followed, but not before charity founder, Hannah Powell, took to the mic to thank the sponsors and organisers for ensuring the success of the event. A rowdy game of heads and tails, led by Simon Lewis, from sponsor Lewis Business Media, ensured the fun ensued, and donations to the charity came flooding in from the floor.

Mind-blowing magic from Kevin Morton kept the guests entertained throughout the meal before Ben Hill’s second set kept the lively atmosphere going through after-dinner drinks.

A total of 31 lots were donated to an online-auction by local businesses and individuals, with lots including football boots signed by Lioness Alessia Russo; a diamond and gold necklace; a cricket bat signed by England cricket captain Ben Stokes; a 5 night stay in Marrakech, a treetop getaway and tickets to various events, including England v Wales at Twickenham, a night in the West End to see Crazy For You and a night at the darts at Ally Pally. A truly magical moment of the night came when the total amount raised by the auction reached the lofty heights of almost £9,000 in its closing seconds!

To end the evening, Tunbridge Wells-based Fusion Eventsprovided spectacular lighting and ensured the crowds danced the night away. The evening was one of magic and memories, created in honour of a charity who have really made a difference to local children and families in their time of need.

Simon Lewis, MD of Lewis Business Media and one of the event sponsors, said: “The gala dinner was a fantastic event and we were delighted to support such a worthwhile cause. The charity’s work is essential and life changing to so many local families, so it was brilliant to see over £16,000 raised. The event was professionally organised, everyone had a blast, and we can’t wait for next year’s event!”

The charity, established in 2018, operates across the county - through the simple act of redistribution, it seeks to alleviate poverty and associated adversity by gifting good quality baby and children's clothing and essential items to those in need of support in East Sussex and surrounding areas. 717 local children were supported with essential items in the year May-May 2022-2023, just demonstrating the hugely significant impact made by the charity on an annual basis. The funds raised from this event will allow the charity to continue to support local children living in poverty, and will allow the provision to grow and grow in the years to come.