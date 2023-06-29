The council has updated on the public on its investigation after multiple fish were dead in a Worthing lake.

The latest discovery at Worthing’s Brooklands Park comes just two months after a 'pollution incident' caused the death of dozens of fish and eels in the same location.

It also comes nearly one year after a heatwave killed more than 50 fish in Brooklands Lake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cause of the latest deaths remains unclear at this time, with an investigation underway.

The latest discovery at Worthing’s Brooklands Park comes just two months after a 'pollution incident' caused the death of dozens of fish and eels in the same location. Photo: Google Maps

A spokesperson for Worthing Borough Council said: “The Environment Agency is working closely with the council to identify the cause of fish deaths at Brooklands lake after fish were found dead last Wednesday (June 21) and over the weekend.

“A thin oily film was reported in the lake last week, but the dead fish are not thought to be linked to this. Reduced oxygen levels have also been ruled out by the Environment Agency as levels in the lake remain normal.

"Around 25 fish that could be reached safely have all been removed and the council’s parks team are regularly inspecting the site.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council said the ‘mass mortality of fish’ last year was caused by ‘reduced oxygen levels’.

“As a result, the council raised both wind turbines which are designed to aerate the water, but were found to be too low,” the spokesperson said.

"The additional height helps keep oxygen levels as healthy as possible. In addition, the parks and foreshore team established an ecological emergency response for such situations moving forward.”

The Environment Agency’s fisheries and biodiversity team is working closely with the council and will issue an update ‘as soon as test results are available’, the council said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad