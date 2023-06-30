NationalWorldTV
Bone seen on building site in West Sussex: Everything we know so far

Sussex Police has updated the public on its investigation after a bone was seen on a building site.
By Sam Morton
Published 30th Jun 2023, 07:55 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2023, 10:02 BST

Police received a report about a ‘possible sighting of a bone’ of ‘unknown origin’ at a site in Ferringham Lane, Ferring, at about 2.45pm on Wednesday (June 28).

This was revealed in a statement on Thursday afternoon after photos emerged of a large police presence, with officers guarding the scene.

A spokesperson said: “Sussex Police have launched an investigation into reports of sightings of a bone at a site in Ferring.

Bone of unknown origin found in Ferring. Photo: Eddie Mitchell.Bone of unknown origin found in Ferring. Photo: Eddie Mitchell.
Bone of unknown origin found in Ferring. Photo: Eddie Mitchell.

“Officers are at the scene and enquiries are taking place to locate and then to examine the bone.”

Police revealed on Friday afternoon that officers ‘have stood down from a search at a site’.

A spokesperson added: “The bone was originally sighted several weeks ago and was moved on the site prior to the matter being reported to police. Following a thorough search by officers, no bone has been located at the site.

“We thank the public for their patience while our enquiries were conducted.”

Police received a report about a ‘possible sighting of a bone’ of ‘unknown origin’ at a site in Ferringham Lane, Ferring, at about 2.45pm on Wednesday (June 28). Photo: Eddie MitchellPolice received a report about a ‘possible sighting of a bone’ of ‘unknown origin’ at a site in Ferringham Lane, Ferring, at about 2.45pm on Wednesday (June 28). Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Police received a report about a ‘possible sighting of a bone’ of ‘unknown origin’ at a site in Ferringham Lane, Ferring, at about 2.45pm on Wednesday (June 28). Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photos emerged of a large police presence, with officers guarding the scene in Ferring. Photo: Eddie MitchellPhotos emerged of a large police presence, with officers guarding the scene in Ferring. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Photos emerged of a large police presence, with officers guarding the scene in Ferring. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
