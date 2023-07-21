NationalWorldTV
Fire service called back to Brighton’s Royal Albion Hotel as smoke is seen again

The fire service was called back to the Royal Albion Hotel in Brighton this morning (Friday, July 21) after smoke was seen, according to an eye-witness.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 21st Jul 2023, 13:27 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 13:31 BST

Firefighters from Preston Circus, Hove and Roedean were called out to Old Steine at 7:59am.

The fire service said firefighters were carrying out an internal search of the building and using an aerial ladder platform along with two ground monitors to prevent the fire from spreading.

At midday East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was scaling back operations after crews used an aerial ladder platform and hose reel jets to dampen down hotspots.

The fire service back at the Royal Albion Hotel on Brighton seafront. Picture from Eddie MitchellThe fire service back at the Royal Albion Hotel on Brighton seafront. Picture from Eddie Mitchell
The fire service back at the Royal Albion Hotel on Brighton seafront. Picture from Eddie Mitchell

A further reinspection is due to take place at 4pm.

