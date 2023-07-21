Emergency service crews called to incident on Brighton Pier
Emergency service crews were photographed attending an incident on Brighton Pier last night (Thursday, July 20).
An eye-witness said Sussex Police, South East Coast Ambulance Service and the coastguard were called to the incident at around 7.45pm.
HM Coastguard said it responded to reports of a person in water near Brighton Pier.
A coastguard spokesperson added: “Shoreham and Newhaven Coastguard rescue teams, the inshore lifeboats from Shoreham and Brighton RNLI and the coastguard helicopter from Lee-on-the-Solent were sent to the scene. The person self-recovered.”
The emergency services have been contacted for more information.
