Emergency service crews called to incident on Brighton Pier

Emergency service crews were photographed attending an incident on Brighton Pier last night (Thursday, July 20).
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 21st Jul 2023, 10:02 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 10:52 BST

An eye-witness said Sussex Police, South East Coast Ambulance Service and the coastguard were called to the incident at around 7.45pm.

HM Coastguard said it responded to reports of a person in water near Brighton Pier.

A coastguard spokesperson added: “Shoreham and Newhaven Coastguard rescue teams, the inshore lifeboats from Shoreham and Brighton RNLI and the coastguard helicopter from Lee-on-the-Solent were sent to the scene. The person self-recovered.”

The emergency services have been contacted for more information.

Emergency service crews by Brighton Palace Pier. Picture from Eddie Mitchell

Emergency service crews by Brighton Palace Pier. Picture from Eddie Mitchell Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Related topics:South East Coast Ambulance ServiceSussex PoliceShorehamSouthampton