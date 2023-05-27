Edit Account-Sign Out
Car and bike collide between Crawley and Horsham; separate incident on M23 causes lane closure

Two traffic incidents have been reported outside Crawley this morning (Saturday, May 27).
By Sam Morton
Published 27th May 2023, 09:40 BST

AA Traffic News has reported that a car and a bike have collided in Faygate, between Crawley and Horsham.

The incident reportedly happened on A264 Crawley Road at Tower Road.

Meanwhile, a lane is reportedly closed on the M23 at Pease Pottage, due to a stalled vehicle.

Sussex trafficSussex traffic
Sussex traffic

“One lane closed due to stalled vehicle on M23 Northbound at J11 A23 (Pease Pottage),” the travel warning read. “Traffic is coping well.”

It comes after police were called to a traffic incident on a residential road in Burgess Hill yesterday (May 26). A car ended up in a front garden after an incident that ‘no people’ were involved in, according to Sussex Police. Click here to read more.

