Car collides with house in Worthing
Police were called to a road traffic collision involving a house in Worthing over the weekend.
According to Sussex Police, officers received a report of a ‘single-vehicle collision’ in Halsbury Road just after 1pm on Saturday (August 28).
A car had ‘collided with the front garden wall’ of a house, police said.
According to an eye-witness, five people were inside the car at the time of the incident.
A police spokesperson confirmed: “No one was hurt and the vehicle was recovered.”