According to Sussex Police, officers received a report of a ‘single-vehicle collision’ in Halsbury Road just after 1pm on Saturday (August 28).

A car had ‘collided with the front garden wall’ of a house, police said.

According to an eye-witness, five people were inside the car at the time of the incident.

A police spokesperson confirmed: “No one was hurt and the vehicle was recovered.”