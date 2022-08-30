Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Car collides with house in Worthing

Police were called to a road traffic collision involving a house in Worthing over the weekend.

By Sam Morton
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 3:52 pm
Updated Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 3:53 pm

According to Sussex Police, officers received a report of a ‘single-vehicle collision’ in Halsbury Road just after 1pm on Saturday (August 28).

A car had ‘collided with the front garden wall’ of a house, police said.

According to an eye-witness, five people were inside the car at the time of the incident.

Most Popular

A car ‘collided with the front garden wall’ of a house in Halsbury Road, Worthing.

A police spokesperson confirmed: “No one was hurt and the vehicle was recovered.”

Have you read?: Worthing Carnival 2022 photos: Dozens turn-out for three days of entertainment on seafront

Worthing church can install solar panels on roof

Littlehampton businessman knocked unconscious by youths

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Sussex PoliceLittlehamptonSussexTwitterFacebook