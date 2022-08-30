The bumper summer carnival ran all through the bank holiday weekend, from Saturday, August 27, to Monday, August 29. It was the first carnival since 2019 due to the Covid pandemic.

The event, based in Steyne Gardens, was a three-day community celebration involving local groups, live music, magicians, children's entertainment, stalls and refreshments.

Worthing Rotary Club said the event ‘proved to be one of the most successful ever’, thanks to the support of rotary clubs in Angmering and South Downs and Highdown.

They said there was a ‘stunning range of events’ to appeal to all.

Paul Campbell, organising chairman, said: “We have succeeded, as always, in bringing colour, fun and laughter to local people as well as collecting for good causes.

“The carnival was launched on the Saturday by town crier, Bob Smytherman, with breathtaking displays of dance and acrobatics together a dog show organised by Clymping Dog Sanctuary.

"Many took advantage to relax on the grass and enjoy the refreshment stalls in the warm sunshine or to browse around the various community group stalls.

“On the carnival Sunday there was a brilliant display of classic Ford cars, impressing with the brightness of their colours and shiny chrome, boasting of the love and care shown in their restoration and maintenance by the owners.

"Ivy Arch studios added to the carnival atmosphere with the delivery of an end to end music bonanza presented by local groups.”

The carnival procession on Monday was described as the ‘high spot of the weekend’.

Crowds lined Marine Parade to see the colourful floats, bands and dancing groups parading by and cheer them on, whilst giving generously to the Rotarians collecting for local charities.

Leading the procession was Worthing Mayor Henna Chowdhury and youth mayor, Henny Sonnemann-Petty.

On the seafront, there were licensed bars, a market, food and drink stalls, live entertainment and a fun fair.

Event coordinator, and president of Angmering South Downs Rotary Club, Jeremy Flaskett, said: “This has been one of the most successful and joyful carnivals on record.

"We have to thank all the volunteers from the three rotary clubs and other supporting voluntary groups that have made this possible.

"Most of all we have to thank the people of Worthing, and the many visitors to the town, for their enthusiastic support and their generosity in contributing to our charity appeal.”

