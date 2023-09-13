Car collides with telegraph pole in East Sussex village
A woman has been taken to hospital after a single vehicle collision in an East Sussex village.
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
In the parish of Herstmonceux, Cowbeech Road was reportedly partly blocked northbound after an accident near The Merrie Harriers Pub yesterday evening (Tuesday, September 12).
Sussex Police issued a statement this (Wednesday) morning.
A spokesperson said: “This was a single-vehicle collision involving a car hitting a telegraph pole. One woman was taken to hospital.”
This was one of a number of traffic incidents reported in Sussex on Tuesday evening. A woman was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after a collision in Portslade. Meanwhile, a motorcyclist who fled the scene of a collision in Eastbourne was later ‘detained’ and taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’.