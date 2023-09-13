BREAKING
Car collides with telegraph pole in East Sussex village

A woman has been taken to hospital after a single vehicle collision in an East Sussex village.
By Sam Morton
Published 13th Sep 2023, 09:06 BST
In the parish of Herstmonceux, Cowbeech Road was reportedly partly blocked northbound after an accident near The Merrie Harriers Pub yesterday evening (Tuesday, September 12).

Sussex Police issued a statement this (Wednesday) morning.

A spokesperson said: “This was a single-vehicle collision involving a car hitting a telegraph pole. One woman was taken to hospital.”

South East Coast Ambulance Service. Photo: National World / stock imageSouth East Coast Ambulance Service. Photo: National World / stock image
South East Coast Ambulance Service. Photo: National World / stock image
This was one of a number of traffic incidents reported in Sussex on Tuesday evening. A woman was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after a collision in Portslade. Meanwhile, a motorcyclist who fled the scene of a collision in Eastbourne was later ‘detained’ and taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’.

