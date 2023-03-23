City ranger suffered 'significant head trauma' following major incident in Chichester Superdrug

A city-centre ranger suffered ‘significant head trauma’ following an incident in Chichester’s Superdrug yesterday, according to a security firm.

Last night a video emerged online showing two civilian security staff detaining a teenage boy in Superdrug, East Street. Sussex Police were called to the scene at 3.30pm and two teenagers were arrested, a 15-year-old from Worthing and a 16-year-old from Chichester.

Chichester Superdrug. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

Chichester BID, which employs the security staff through Blayde Security, said it is taking the matter ‘very seriously’. According to Blayde Security, a ranger was left with ‘significant head trauma’ but has now left hospital.

In a statement today, a spokesperson for Blayde Security said: “We are aware of an incident involving our Chichester BID Security Rangers whilst monitoring a group of young people in the Superdrug store, East Street.

"This is now a police matter and, along with Chichester BID, we are offering our full assistance to Sussex Police with their investigations.

"Our priority is always to keep members of the public, our staff and our partners safe and we have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to violence and aggression.

"One of your security officers was injured during this incident and has just been released from hospital having suffered significant head trauma and he is now at home with his family having received excellent care.

"A shop workers has also reported being assaulted. We have no further comment to make at this stage as this is a live police investigation.”

We are expecting a statement from Sussex Police today.

